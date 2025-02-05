Today marks 15 years since the start of 'Snowmageddon' that dropped 21.1" of snow in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fifteen years ago today kicked off the beginning of what would become known as 'Snowmageddon!'

On February 5, 2010, the snow began to fall and didn't let up for hours.

By midnight, the Pittsburgh area had nearly 12" of snow on the ground.

When the snow finally stopped the next day, we ended up with 21.1" of snow.

File footage shows a Port Authority bus, now known as Pittsburgh Regional Transit, stuck in a heavy bank of snow amid a blizzard that took place in 2010. KDKA

Cars were buried and plow trucks ran non-stop for days as the area was blanketed with heavy snow.

That entire winter, we ended up with more than 77" of snow, well above the average of 41" per winter.

'Snowmageddon' remains the fourth largest snowfall on record in Pittsburgh history, ranking only behind the blizzards of 1993, 1890, and 1950.