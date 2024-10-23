Shots fired call in Pittsburgh neighborhood leads to fiery crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shots fired call in Pitstburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood on Wednesday led to a fiery crash.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Werder Street and Herrod Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers at the scene found two shell casings and learned of a vehicle that fled toward Steuben Street.

Officers located the vehicle and watched as the driver hit another vehicle before taking a sharp turn on Arnold Street, hitting a pole, flipping over and catching fire.

Police extinguished the fire and lifted the vehicle off the man, who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No one else was injured, officials said.

"Police recovered a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicle," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Charges are anticipated against the man, who has not been identified.