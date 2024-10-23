Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired call in Pittsburgh neighborhood leads to fiery crash

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (10/23)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (10/23) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shots fired call in Pitstburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood on Wednesday led to a fiery crash.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Werder Street and Herrod Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers at the scene found two shell casings and learned of a vehicle that fled toward Steuben Street.

Officers located the vehicle and watched as the driver hit another vehicle before taking a sharp turn on Arnold Street, hitting a pole, flipping over and catching fire. 

Police extinguished the fire and lifted the vehicle off the man, who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No one else was injured, officials said. 

"Police recovered a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicle," Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

Charges are anticipated against the man, who has not been identified. 

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.