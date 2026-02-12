Pittsburgh will have seasonably cold temperatures and snow showers before the weekend

Light snow showers and flurries are continuing areawide this morning with two prominent bands on radar just before sunrise.

High temperatures and coverage of precipitation on Thursday, February 12, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

One band is located over the northern suburbs of the Pittsburgh metro to Highway 422, while a second band is setting up along the I-70 corridor in Washington to southern Westmoreland County. These flurries and snow showers are likely to continue most of the day, with most locations receiving 1" or less of snow.

Isolated higher amounts are possible in the Laurel Highlands, where upslope flow will enhance precipitation. Temperatures will generally be steady in the upper 20s to near 30, thanks to northwest winds bringing in colder air and cloud cover remaining prevalent.

Low temperatures - February 12, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

On Friday, high pressure from the Midwest states will move toward the Upper Ohio Valley and remain in place across the region through Saturday. Skies will be overcast at the beginning of the day, followed by steady clearing into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue into Saturday with even warmer temperatures as highs reach the upper 40s.

High temperatures on Friday KDKA Weather Center

The system we are continuing to watch on Sunday continues to mainly favor a southerly track with the latest model guidance and model ensembles. As mentioned yesterday, a farther south track would favor less precipitation and drier conditions across our area.

For areas south of I-70, some light rain showers, possibly mixed with snow, are possible during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.

After Sunday, a broad ridge of high pressure will develop in response to warmer air making a surge into the region. By next Tuesday, mid-50s are likely to make a return with upper-50s possible by next Wednesday. The weather pattern will become more active toward the back end of next week with more opportunities for rainfall across our area.

7-day forecast: February 12, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

