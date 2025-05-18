Hundreds participate in 3rd annual Rush to Crush Cancer bike ride

It was a busy morning in Allison Park and Pittsburgh's South Side for many bike riders as they participated in the Rush to Crush Cancer.

This is the third annual edition of the event, and hundreds of people participated.

As the riders began rolling Sunday morning, each one did so with a reason.

"My husband was diagnosed with cancer in '21," Kim Bish of Sarver said.

Rob Kowalik came from Toronto, Ontario, to ride in the event.

"Unfortunately, our family has been touched by cancer more than once," he said. "Most recently, my wife, who is a breast cancer survivor."

She received treatment in the Pittsburgh area.

"We wanted to express our thanks for all the work they're doing here," he said.

It was a busy morning for Kowalik and many of the bike riders. There were four different courses, including a 60-miler, a 30-miler, a 15-miler, and a short course.

The funds raised by Sunday's event support UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center.

"This research goes to support our scientists and labs," Beth Wild, president of UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center, said.

It's research, education, and outreach that happens in our backyard.

"This money stays local," Wild said. "One hundred percent of the money raised by riders stays right here in Pittsburgh for research that happens at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

The people at Hillman say the turnout and the support are really important right now.

"This is an increasingly uncertain market for cancer research funding," Hillman Interim Director Kathryn Schmitz said.

Schmitz said that is because of the proposed federal funding cuts.

"If that happens, then we will have a massive slowdown in the development of new cancer drugs," she said.

As the riders raised money, they experienced cheers. Amongst themselves, there was some camaraderie.

"All these people are my new friends, my new best friends, and they're gonna help me get over the finish line," Kowalik said.

And as they approached that finish line? The thoughts of those reasons why they ride permeated their minds.

"I think for sure it'll be thinking about my wife and everything that she's gone through," Bill Martin of Canonsburg said.

KDKA-TV is told fundraising will go on for another month after Sunday's ride.