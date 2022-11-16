Robotics companies converge at convention center for Discovery Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday was Discovery Day at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

People got to explore cool tech, a lot of which is made in Pittsburgh.

With all the science news recently and on a day when the Artemis I rocket launched to the moon, it seemed somewhat fitting that AI science would be on display in Pittsburgh.

"We are pulling back the curtain on this great community that we have in the robotic sector," said Joel Reed, executive director of Pittsburgh Robotics Network. "We consider ourselves the robotics capital of the world."

Many local companies are developing this science and technology to help people.

"We are building smart machines that are going to help us a number of ways in our daily lives and solve some very difficult problems," Reed said. "We have construction robots. We have autonomous mobility solutions. We have robots that go in warehouses. And so we like to say that the solutions here in Pittsburgh are changing the way we work, the way we move and the way we live in our lives."

It's no wonder that the hall was packed with the young and young at heart who were eager to both experience and learn about robots of all shapes and sizes.

"If you are into robots, if you want to be into robots, if you are curious about what is going on with robots, there is something for everyone here today," said Jennifer Apicella with the Pittsburgh Robotics Network.