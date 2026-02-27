Pittsburgh Riverhounds unveil new jerseys for 2026 season
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have revealed their new jerseys for the upcoming 2026 season.
The new uniforms will be used for the men's and women's teams along with the youth academy students and were on display Thursday night at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks
This is the first year for the Riverhounds' new partnership with historic Danish sportswear brand hummel.
"We needed somebody that understood how important it was to not just make a jersey, to manufacture it, but to have a little soul in their company and to understand what our soul is and how to bring that out in a jersey," said Riverhounds president Jeff Garner.
The home jerseys are black in color and feature 90 individual hypocycloids meant to represent each of the 90 neighborhoods that make up the city of Pittsburgh.
The team's new away jerseys are bright yellow and have names of the 90 neighborhoods scattered across the uniforms.
Lastly, a third jersey featured a bold, pop-art take on the Andy Warhol Bridge.
The upcoming season for the Riverhounds gets underway on Saturday, March 7 in Charleston as the team looks to defend its first-ever USL Championship title that they won in November in dramatic fashion against FC Tulsa.