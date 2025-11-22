Pittsburgh Riverhounds win USL Championship title in shootout against FC Tulsa

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds won the USL Championship title for the first time in franchise history on Saturday, claiming the championship after winning 5-3 in a penalty shootout against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after both sides were held scoreless after regulation and extra time.

Goalkeeper Eric Dick recorded Pittsburgh's final save in the shootout before Beto Ydrach scored the game-winning goal in the fifth round. Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz, Chase Boone, and Sean Suber also scored for the Hounds in the shootout.

Dick's performance, including a five-save shutout, earned him Prinx USL Championship Final MVP honors.

The Hounds' journey to their first-ever title included many dramatic moments, especially throughout the USL Championship Playoffs, which featured penalty shootout wins against Hartford and Detroit.

Pittsburgh's defense and goalkeeping also proved to be a focal point of the championship run, as it did not allow a goal in four playoff matches.