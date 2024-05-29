Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Riverhounds holding naming contest for new USL women's soccer team

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A professional women's soccer team is coming to Pittsburgh next year and you have a chance to help decide what the name of the team will be. 

Late last month, the United Soccer League announced that a women's team will be joining the league as part of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds' ownership group. 

The team is expected to start competing next year. 

With the building of the team in the works, you now have a chance to enter a contest to help name the team. 

From now through June 21, entries can be submitted online for what you think the name of the new team should be.

The Riverhounds say that once all entries are in, they'll pick five of the best names and everyone will be able to vote on their favorite of the five options.

Once the team's name has been picked, the person who submitted the name will get two season tickets for the team's first season, a jersey, and a bag full of merchandise. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 1:55 AM EDT

