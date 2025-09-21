Pittsburgh Riverhounds player used "racially offensive language" during match, opposing team says

A soccer match between the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Hartford Athletic was halted on Saturday after a Riverhounds player was accused of using "racially offensive language."

The match ended in stoppage time after an altercation following a clash between Hartford's Marlon Hairston and Riverhounds midfielder Danny Griffin, per a game recap from the Riverhounds' website. No cards were issued, but referee Greg Dopka ended the match after speaking with both coaches.

Hartford Athletic released a statement on social media, saying, "Hartford Athletic's players and technical staff did not feel comfortable proceeding with the match." The Hartford front office has requested that the United Soccer League investigate the incident.

The Riverhounds also released a statement on social media, adding that they are aware of the USL investigation requested by Hartford, but they "firmly deny such language was used."

The Riverhounds also say they will fully cooperate with the league's investigation.