Pittsburgh eatery named one of 2024's best new restaurants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new restaurant in Pittsburgh that was named one of the 50 best places to eat in America by the New York Times recently earned another recognition.

Eater, "a digital media brand dedicated to all things food and dining," named Fet-Fisk on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield one of the 14 best new restaurants of 2024.

According to Fet-Fisk's website, the restaurant opened its brick-and-mortar location in March after years of hosting pop-up dinners across the city.

"Despite being in landlocked Pittsburgh, everything at Fet-Fisk tastes like the sea. Chef-owner Nik Forsberg transformed a red sauce spot in working-class Bloomfield into what can only be described as a vibey basement party at grandma's house," Jess Mayhugh, Eater's managing editor, wrote about the restaurant.

"Artfully plated Scandi-modern dishes are served on flowery china and frilly placemats. These oxymoronic traits somehow harmonize perfectly inside Fet-Fisk, where nothing feels like a mishmash — especially not the menu, which leans Scandinavian in all its cured, acidic glory," Mayhugh goes on to say.

Fet-Fisk says its dishes highlight regional seasonal produce and use sustainably-sourced meat and seafood. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list.

"This Rust Belt restaurant delights with rarified twists on the classics. Like postindustrial cities throughout the country, Fet-Fisk reminds us that there's beauty in blending the old and new," Mayhugh writes.

Chef-owner Nik Forsberg was nominated for a James Beard award last season.

The restaurant is open Thursdays through Mondays, serving dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bar is open until 11 p.m.