Apteka in Lawrenceville named one of Top 50 U.S. restaurants by New York Times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eating spot has received a big honor, having been named one of the United States best restaurants by the New York Times.

Apteka in Lawrenceville was named of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

We traveled widely and ate avidly as we built the annual list of our favorite restaurants in America.



These are the 50 restaurants our food writers loved the most in 2022. https://t.co/RPIGj0MAmL — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 20, 2022

The New York Times praised Apteka's vegan spin on Eastern European dishes and how the owners use fermentation and produce in their recipes.

The restaurant has been open since 2016.