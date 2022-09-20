Watch CBS News
Apteka in Lawrenceville named one of Top 50 U.S. restaurants by New York Times

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eating spot has received a big honor, having been named one of the United States best restaurants by the New York Times.

Apteka in Lawrenceville was named of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

The New York Times praised Apteka's vegan spin on Eastern European dishes and how the owners use fermentation and produce in their recipes.

The restaurant has been open since 2016. 

First published on September 20, 2022 / 1:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

