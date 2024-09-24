Restaurant in Pittsburgh named one of the best in America by the New York Times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A restaurant in Pittsburgh was named one of the 50 best places to eat in America by the New York Times.

This week, the New York Times released its "America's Best Restaurants 2024" list, and Fet-Fisk in Pittsburgh made the cut. The restaurant on Liberty Avenue in the city's Bloomfield neighborhood was one of two eateries in Pennsylvania to earn the honor.

New York Times reporter Priya Krishna said Fet-Fisk is "the restaurant equivalent of a cozy sweater." Co-founders Nik Forsberg and Sarah LaPonte have created an atmosphere that is "refined" yet "comfortable and unfussy," Krishna wrote. Forsberg was nominated for a James Beard award last season.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Fet-Fisk said it is "overwhelmed and our hearts are swollen with pride, thanks to the crew that propelled us onto this compilation of wonderful restaurants in the nation."

"Running a restaurant is no cakewalk, and moments to pause, revel, and celebrate are few and far between. but today it feels a little easier," the Instagram post went on to say.

Fet-Fisk's menu features a large selection of seafood and an extensive wine and cocktail list. The restaurant is open Thursday through Monday. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the bar stays open until 11 p.m. Reservations can be made online and walk-ins are accepted.

The New York Times said its reporters and editors traveled to nearly every state "scouting restaurants" for its annual list of best eateries.