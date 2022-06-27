T service coming back online after loss of 'all controls and functions,' Pittsburgh Regional Transit said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A computer problem halted the entire light rail system of Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Monday morning.

A glitch in a computer server just after 9 a.m. left the rail control center unable to see the locations of any of their trains. PRT described the issues as a loss of "all controls and functions of the rail system."

No passengers were stranded because the cars could still move and made their way back to South Hills Village.

Just after 11 a.m., service inbound from South Hills Village was restored, and by 1 p.m. everything should be back to normal.

"Rail cars are leaving South Hills Village to head inbound, but there will not be any outbound trips from the North Shore for about 45 minutes," PRT said in a tweet.

The light rail system is back online. Rail cars are leaving South Hills Village to head inbound, but there will not be any outbound trips from the North Shore for about 45 minutes. https://t.co/oGxzdSyHE0 — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 27, 2022

No word on what caused the problem.

