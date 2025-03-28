Pittsburgh Regional Transit board meeting to discuss proposed service cuts, fare increases

The Pittsburgh Regional Transit board will be meeting today to discuss proposed service cuts and fare increases as the agency is facing a $100 million deficit for the 2026 fiscal year.

More than 15 people are expected to speak during the public comment period of Friday's board meeting, which comes as no surprise as people aren't thrilled about the proposed reductions in service.

PRT currently operates around 100 bus routes with nearly 700 buses, 20 hours per day.

PRT released an extensive proposal last week focused on service reductions and fare increases as they face a massive budget deficit next year, saying they've kept the agency running by a thread and expect a $1.8 billion shortfall in the next 10 years.

The agency says without any drastic increase in funding from the state, they need to make what they're calling "catastrophic changes" by cutting light-rail, bus, and incline service by 35% starting in February 2026.

Under the proposed cuts, 19 communities in Allegheny, Beaver, and Westmoreland counties and three Pittsburgh neighborhoods would lose service completely.

Those include Ambridge, Ben Avon, Brackenridge, East McKeesport, Edgeworth, Emsworth, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Hampton, Harrison, Haysville, Leetsdale, North Fayette, Pitcairn, Reserve, Shaler, South Park, Trafford, Upper St. Clair, Banksville, Ridgemont and Swisshelm Park.

PRT would also close two bus garages, the Wabash Tunnel and 10 park-and-ride lots.

A 25-cent fare increase is also proposed, raising the base fare to $3 and making if the fifth highest fare in the country.

If the cuts are approved, public feedback will be solicited on March 31, and three public hearings will be held before the budget for 2026 can be approved in July.

As for potential layoffs, spokesperson Adam Brandolph told KDKA-TV they do not have numbers at the moment, "but positions may not be filled and [they] would likely not replace retirees."

Friday's board meeting in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to get underway at 9:30 a.m.