Drivers, commuters bracing for more construction in Oakland this week

Drivers, commuters bracing for more construction in Oakland this week

Drivers, commuters bracing for more construction in Oakland this week

If you're heading through Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood this week, get ready for even more construction on top of what's already been frustrating drivers.

This weekend marks the second phase of Pittsburgh Regional Transit's University Line Bus Rapid Transit Project. As part of the work, North Bouquet Street from Fifth to O'Hara will be closed through 6 a.m. Monday for reconstruction and line painting.

"It's just in the way of pretty much everything I do around here," said Anthony Schiro, a student who lives in Oakland.

While many in Oakland are used to the construction, that doesn't make it any easier to deal with.

"It's usually once something's over, they go running to the next," said Schiro.

"It's always a shifting narrative here in Pittsburgh. With what's closed and what's open, you just got to allow time and you'll figure it out," said Ron Baraff.

And the timing couldn't be more challenging, with the Parkway East also fully closed this weekend, detouring traffic routes will cut through Oakland.

"Anywhere I have to go, I have to get on Forbes, and that's where a lot of the backup and inconvenience is," said Schiro. "So, I just plan ahead, try to work it into my schedule wherever I'm going."

Fifth and Forbes Avenue bus routes will continue to run as scheduled, and flaggers will help traffic flow.

Forbes Avenue will also undergo line painting from Craft Avenue to Schenley Drive Extension, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRT is urging travelers to leave early and expect delays.

"If I get frustrated, it's because I didn't allow myself time," Baraff said. "I know what I'm dealing with here."

Bottom line: Plan ahead, expect cones and maybe map out a backup route.