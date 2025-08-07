This weekend's Parkway East closure is a preview of a longer closure coming next summer

This weekend's Parkway East closure a preview of things to come in 2026

This weekend's Parkway East closure a preview of things to come in 2026

The full closure of the Parkway East that's happening this weekend will be disruptive to say the least -- but it's just a warmup act for a longer closure that will be taking place next summer.

This weekend's closure between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit is a necessary closing, but for planning purposes, it will be invaluable.

Even a short disruption of the I-376 can cause headaches for drivers, but 20 hours of a total closing in both directions is going to be more problematic than usual.

"Especially during the day on Sunday, there's going to be some delays, without a doubt." said PennDOT District 11 Assistant Executive Doug Thompson.

While PennDOT needs to close the highway completely to replace the sign outside of the tunnel that spans all lanes, it's also a chance for crews to take a look at potential future issues.

A map shows the eastbound detour for this weekend's full closure of the Parkway East between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit. KDKA

"It's going to be a trial run," Thompson said. "You know, a Saturday evening at 9 p.m. to Monday morning closure. It'll definitely give us a feel for how things will be next July, when we have about a 25 day closure of the Parkway."

That's right. 25 days of the complete closure using the same detour route as this weekend, so PennDOT will be watching the detour route intersections carefully.

Thompson says they'll be looking at what they can do try and and re-time some traffic lights along the route.

"Some signals may need replaced and updated," Thompson said. "So we'll be looking at how some of those intersections function, and you know, to verify that potentially there is some improvements needed there."

But it's not just intersections being tested.

"We're always looking for potential pinch points and backups and things that maybe we need to make some adjustments on," Thompson said.

While PennDOT may need to close down one direction of the Parkway during overnight hours in the future for beam deliveries, Thompson says there aren't expected to be any more full closures until next July for the 25 day closure when the new Commercial Street Bridge is slid into place.

Thompson says that PennDOT will also be watching for other non-marked detours that drivers may choose like Rt. 837, Allegheny River Boulevard, or Forbes Avenue through Squirrel Hill to see if any adjustments should be made along those routes.

The dates for the 25 day closure next summer aren't locked in yet and Thompson says it will depend on how things go with construction and weather, but it will definitely be taking place from mid to late summer next year.