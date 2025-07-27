Five new bus stations open in Downtown Pittsburgh as part of PRT's University Line

Five new bus stations open in Downtown Pittsburgh as part of PRT's University Line

Five new bus stations open in Downtown Pittsburgh as part of PRT's University Line

Five new bus stations are open in Downtown Pittsburgh starting Sunday as Pittsburgh Regional Transit rolls out a big upgrade as part of its University Line Project.

The new stations have been installed and have new covers, new seating, and will have technology to tell riders when their bus is coming.

Riders will notice the new stops at Steel Plaza, Ross Street, Wood Street, Market Square, and William Penn Place.

"Brand new, they're clean," said Aubrey Lyle. "Hopefully, we keep it that way and appreciate our new stations."

"I prefer the benches," said Brian Collins. "I'm kind of old, got bad knees, so it's nice to be able to sit down while waiting on the bus."

"The setup is nice, you're just missing the trash cans," said Aaron Harden.

PRT says the goal of the project and the new stops is to make trips between Downtown, Uptown, and Oakland faster and more reliable.

"I go to Oakland quite often, and I catch a lot of buses to go to Oakland; the new way is working good," said Ray Allen.

Real-time arrival screens and safety features are set to roll out in the coming weeks, in addition to the new stations.

"It's nice because you can just look there and it tells you when it's scheduled, you don't have to get on your phone, it's just right there," Allen said.

Construction is complete for the first phase of the project. A second phase will include 18 additional stations along with bike and pedestrian upgrades and will continue through 2027.

"That would actually be cool," Harden said. "I would like to see that process, and I know things won't happen overnight, but they will if we grow towards it."

Once finished, PRT's University Line is expected to serve over 30,000 riders per day with faster, safer, and more dependable transit.