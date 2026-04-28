Pittsburgh Regional Transit says success of NFL draft is "proof" why funding is needed

With the record-setting crowds for the NFL Draft, it was expected that traffic could be a challenge. But that never happened, in part because of the mass transit setup for fans.

The Pittsburgh Regional Transit said its system was an overall success at the draft, and they tackled any issues as they arose. It's estimated that tens of thousands of people used the PRT football flyers and the light rail system. But the agency said putting the lessons learned into practice for everyday use could be challenging.

"Pittsburgh and Allegheny County is a public transit riding area and we'll continue to keep that in mind, especially when we're seeking funding," PRT spokesperson Adam Brandolph said.

As PRT fights in Harrisburg for funding, it's a feather in its cap. The agency has been requesting more than $100 million to ensure that lines and services don't have to be cut.

"Having the proof that we're able to do that certainly helps our credibility in many ways," Brandolph said outside PRT's Downtown offices.

It had to adjust on the first night of the draft when the record-setting crowd left around the same time and flooded the system with riders. After getting that under control, the remaining days had limited issues. The mass transit system hopes this can get more people to rely on their services every day and not just for the draft.

"Getting folks to those park-and-rides, realizing how simple it is," Brandolph said.

But don't expect this type of system for normal events and games. PRT said it would consider doing it again for an event of this magnitude in the future.

"Don't forget we also had to switch to Saturday service in order to support this event. That is not something we want to get into the habit of doing," Brandolph said.

Right now, it is still getting the exact number of riders and hopes to have it in the next week or so.