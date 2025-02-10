Pittsburgh Regional Transit to close Mount Washington Transit Tunnel for repair work

'T' riders set to deal with delays and disruptions amid multiple PRT projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will close the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel for approximately eight months for ongoing repair work.

Starting Feb. 23, crews will replace the tracks, restore the roadway inside the tunnel, and repair the overhead electric lines that power light rail vehicles. The tunnel will reopen when the work is complete and the tracks pass inspection, according to a news release from PRT.

The tunnel is a key connection between South Hills Junction and Station Square Station for many commuters.

Because of the construction, several changes will be put in place for light rail and bus riders.

Changes to light rail service

On weekdays, Red and Blue Line rail cars will detour through Allentown via Warrington and Arlington avenues. A temporary stop will be available on Warrington Avenue at Allen Street.

The Silver Line will operate only between Library Station and Washington Junction to reduce congestion in Allentown. Riders can transfer to Red and Blue Line trains at Washington Junction.

The Red, Blue, and Silver Lines will all operate via Allentown on weekends.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Regional Transit

A temporary Subway Local rail car will operate between Station Square Station and Allegheny Station for the duration of the closure. Additionally, Station Square Station will be included in the "Free Fare Zone" from Feb. 23 until the project is completed.

Changes to bus service

Some bus routes will also be temporarily detoured. Most affected routes will travel inbound via Warrington and Arlington avenues and outbound via the Wabash Tunnel.

Some routes will have different adjustments. Riders are advised to check PRT's website for further details.