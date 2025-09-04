Two rounds of rain expected in the Pittsburgh area, storm chances possible on Thursday

It's about time. A potent, deep, and powerful upper low situated in the center of Ontario, Canada, will push through a cold front today. This will give us a rain chance with two distinct chances for rain coming today. The same system will push through another front on Saturday with more rain expected.

Today's rain totals should fall between 0.25" - 0.5" of rain. Let's just say we should see around that much on Saturday, too.

Rain totals expected through Thursday morning KDKA Weather Center

By the time you are seeing this, the first round of rain has either arrived or is currently pushing through. I have this initial line of showers rolling through from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m. This will just be rain, with most places probably seeing around 0.2" of rain during this time. This rain will be more consistent, so rain totals should look similar no matter where you are. Morning temperatures are in the 60s.

Our next round of rain is expected to begin rolling through as early as 1 p.m. and will stick around through around 5 p.m. The best chance for afternoon rain will come from Pittsburgh to the south and east.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area today KDKA Weather Center

Storms can't be ruled out at this time.

Interestingly enough, our afternoon forecast will be dependent on any warming that goes on in the short break we get between the first round of rain and the start of the second round. I was not very bullish yesterday on our rain chances for this time period, and I am even less so today.

Let's say we have a non-zero severe weather chance, but it is not high at all. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to maybe upper 60s, so it isn't going to be very warm. Noon temperatures will also be in the mid-60s. Today's low temperature will be whatever we are sitting on just before midnight tonight.

Friday is looking pleasant, even with an evening rain chance. I think my rain chance for Friday, currently at 40 percent, is too high, but I am going to keep it for now. Any Friday rain is expected to arrive after sunset and probably won't have an impact on Friday Night Lights. Friday highs will be near 80 degrees, with the start of football seeing temperatures in the mid-70s.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Saturday's rain chance comes mostly before noon, with light rain and drizzle still possible in the afternoon hours. At this point, it looks like rain and a few rumbles should be expected. Saturday highs will only be in the 60s, and I expect we will see highs in the mid to upper 60s also on Sunday.

7-day forecast: September 4, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

