Pittsburgh Public Schools to hold official swearing-in ceremony for Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a big day for the Pittsburgh Public School district.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters will officially become sworn in as the superintendent. 

His swearing-in will take place at 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12.

The public is invited to watch the ceremony.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 3:22 AM

