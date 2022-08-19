Pittsburgh Public Schools to hold official swearing-in ceremony for Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a big day for the Pittsburgh Public School district.
Acting Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters will officially become sworn in as the superintendent.
His swearing-in will take place at 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12.
The public is invited to watch the ceremony.
Click here to tune in.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.