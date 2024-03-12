3 Pittsburgh students hospitalized after eating "unknown edible candy"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh Public Schools students were hospitalized after they ate an "unknown edible candy," officials said.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said on Tuesday that five students at Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 ingested the unknown substance and three were taken to a local hospital after falling ill.

The spokesperson added that school police are investigating the incident. No other information was released.

"As this is an incident involving minors, no further information is available," the spokesperson said.

Last November, two Brashear High School students were taken to the hospital after they ate "unknown edible candy" and got sick. A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said then that four students ate the edible candy.

Officials also said last November that kids should not accept anything offered to them at school that isn't from the nurse.