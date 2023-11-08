2 Pittsburgh high school students hospitalized after eating "unknown edible candy"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two Brashear High School students were taken to the hospital after they ate "unknown edible candy" and got sick, Pittsburgh Public Schools said.

"Two Pittsburgh Brashear students were transported to the hospital after reporting illness following the ingestion of an unknown edible candy," a district spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The district said four students were involved in the incident.

Pittsburgh Public Schools didn't release any more information, citing the fact that the students are minors and the incident is under investigation.

Brashear High School is located in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.