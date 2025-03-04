Pittsburgh Public Schools students gather for 4th annual Student Voice Conference

More than 400 students from Pittsburgh Public Schools gathered on Duquesne University's campus on Tuesday to express their opinions and spark change.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters, speaking to a crowd of high schoolers at the fourth Annual Student Voice Conference, offered words of empowerment.

"Student voices matter, your experiences, your challenges, your aspirations, your core experiences must be the foundation of every decision we make," Dr. Walters said. "Your voice is your power, your leadership is your power."

The event was put on by student leaders in the district and schools so that their peers can share their views on various topics, from mental health to stereotypes, climate change, community engagement, and more, in 15 different sessions.

Project manager of the initiative Lenell Reid said students select to take part in four of them. This year the theme is 'Action. Impact. Legacy.'

"We want them to take ownership of their school experience, and what action would you like to see in your school?" Reid said.

The event has grown through the years, starting with nearly 200 students.

"We started really small at the Energy Innovation Center three years ago, and this is our fourth year, and we have grown exponentially," Redi said.

Pittsburgh CAPA junior, A'lani Hutson-Jarrett has helped to organize the event the past three years.

"It gives you the opportunity before going off on your own, to see what you're interested in right now," Hutson-Jarrett said.

She said it gives students a better understanding of certain issues.

"It's like the first step into learning what you're passionate about," Hutson-Jarrett said.

The hope is to make a difference for future generations.

"While every day in education hasn't been perfect, tomorrow is an opportunity for us to act, to make an impact and to leave a legacy that will outlast us all," Dr. Walters said.