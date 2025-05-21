Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent to present updated study on proposed school closures, reconfigurations

Parents, students, and staff members among Pittsburgh Public Schools will hear an updated plan this evening that could have a big impact on the district's future.

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters will present an updated feasibility report to the public on the future of the district, which comes after the district postponed a vote in late March, wanting more details.

Some of the details expected to be on the agenda tonight include a more detailed look at the financial impact, the future of transportation, investment needs, and how all of the changes support student learning.

School board members told KDKA they believed that information would be vital for them to move forward on a consolidation plan and vote.

The process goes back more than a year now as the district looked to find ways to save money and make better use of resources amid declining enrollment.

The proposed plan includes closing more than a dozen schools, reconfiguring the grade structures at 12 schools, and finding alternative uses for existing facilities to open three new schools.

The presentation will be streamed live on the district's Facebook and YouTube pages starting at 6 p.m. this evening.