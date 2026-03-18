Pittsburgh Public Schools students to learn remotely during upcoming NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Public Schools students will have three days of remote learning when the NFL Draft comes to Pittsburgh next month.

The district announced Tuesday that PPS will transition to asynchronous teaching and learning on April 22, 23, and 24 when the NFL Draft is in Pittsburgh.

With an anticipated 700,000 people expected to travel to Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft, PPS says the transition to remote learning will help cut down on transportation challenges, minimize school operation disruptions, and ensure that students are able to learn safely and effectively.

"Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft," said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters. "Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region."

With the opening night of the three-day NFL Draft festivities now 36 days away, city leaders have launched beautification efforts to help brighten up the city ahead of the event.

The historic Norfolk and Southern Railroad trestle that runs through the city's Strip District is in the process of being repainted. Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor and Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said there will be more to see, as well.

A number of retail spaces are being activated in places like Smithfield Street, Sixth Avenue, the Center City Tower, and Mellon Square.

The NFL Draft Theater and Main Stage will be positioned near Acrisure Stadium on the city's North Shore and are expected to take up a footprint that's larger than a football field.

Elements of the NFL Draft Experience, the league's interactive fan festival, will be held at Point State Park, transforming the famous Downtown green space. Organizers said the area will feature interactive exhibits, youth programming, and food and beverage offerings for fans of all ages.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25.