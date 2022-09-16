Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Public Schools now recommending students wear masks in class

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has raised its community transmission level for COVID-19 from low to medium.

As a result, Pittsburgh Public Schools is now recommending students wear masks while in class, beginning on Friday. 

The change is in line with the district's health and safety plan. 

You can see the full health and safety plan on the district website at this link

September 16, 2022

