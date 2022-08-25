Pittsburgh Public Schools modernizes more than 150 school buses for new year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Pittsburgh Public School students return to the classroom, they'll be doing so on a new modern fleet of buses.

With the modernization of the district's buses, they're hoping to keep drivers from failing to stop for those buses on the road.

The new initiative will see the buses equipped with advanced safety technology, including cameras on the stop arms which will capture the license plates of drivers that illegally pass school buses. That video will be shared with law enforcement for review before a citation is issued.

Pittsburgh Public School will launch the initiative this fall after a warning period and public awareness campaign.

"The safety of our students and staff is a top priority," said Superintendent Wayne N. Walters, Ed.D. "Though the use of advanced technology, video evidence will empower us to stop dangerous driving habits that put our students at risk as they enter and exit the school bus."

Along with the stop-arm cameras, other safety features will be installed at no cost to the district or taxpayers thanks to violation revenue.