Pittsburgh Public Schools to present results of Facilities Utilization Plan feasibility report

Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders are set to present the results of their Facilities Utilization Plan feasibility report that could determine plans to close or repurpose a number of schools.

The final report surrounding the future of several Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings will be released Tuesday night following months of discussion.

In early November, Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters announced that no school changes would be taking place during the 2025-26 school year while the comprehensive review of the facilities continued.

At the time, Dr. Walters said the district wanted to take the time to analyze the proposed recommendations put forth by a consulting firm.

A preliminary proposal called for 16 schools to close with final recommendations calling for 14 closures.

The district paid $250,000 to consultants to come up with the plan that was unveiled earlier last year.

Pittsburgh Public has building capacity for 40,000 students, but only 18,000 are enrolled.

School board members have told KDKA numerous times that the district needs to save money and make better use of teachers and of other educational resources.

The meeting will be streamed online starting at 6 p.m.

If the Education Committee's recommendation to the board includes closures, there has to be a public hearing period for each one.