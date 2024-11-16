Pittsburgh Public Schools says no school changes will be recommended for 2025-26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters announced that no school changes will be recommended for next school year as the comprehensive review of the facilities continues.

"ERS (Education Resource Strategies) has put forth transformative recommendations for reimagining the school portfolio of Pittsburgh Public Schools," said Dr. Walters. "We are focused on analyzing the proposed recommendations to assess feasibility in our District. To ensure adequate time for thoughtful planning and effective implementation, we recommend no changes for the 2025-2026 school year."

The school board requested that Dr. Walters long with the district continue to address things like grade configurations, facility usage, school consolidation, and program enhancements.

"Change is essential to ensure that all students—no matter their zip code—have access to high-quality learning environments and experiences that prepare them for success in all aspects of life," Dr. Walters said.

The school district has been working for about a month since receiving a presentation from ERS and said that the final feasibility report will be expected early in 2025.

"The Board is committed to ensuring that any recommendations prioritize the best interests of our students, families, and community," said Board President Gene Walker. "We value Dr. Walters' careful, strategic approach, which underscores our commitment to student success and school stability."

The district also said that over the coming months, Dr. Walters and other district leaders will focus on things such as educational supports, attendance zones, transportation, and financial feasibility.