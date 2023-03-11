Pittsburgh Public Schools announce one-hour delay each week for 2023-24 schoolyear

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - School will be starting a little later one day per week for Pittsburgh Public School students next year.

On Friday, the district announced that every school will have a one-hour delay on Wednesdays to allow teachers and staff the time for professional development.

They are also adding two half days to the schedule for parent-teacher conference days.

Parents, you can look at the proposed schedule and weigh in on your preference for the spring break schedule at this link.