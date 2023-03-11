Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Public Schools announce one-hour delay each week for 2023-24 schoolyear

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools adds one-hour delay
Pittsburgh Public Schools adds one-hour delay 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - School will be starting a little later one day per week for Pittsburgh Public School students next year. 

On Friday, the district announced that every school will have a one-hour delay on Wednesdays to allow teachers and staff the time for professional development. 

They are also adding two half days to the schedule for parent-teacher conference days. 

Parents, you can look at the proposed schedule and weigh in on your preference for the spring break schedule at this link

First published on March 11, 2023 / 10:18 AM

