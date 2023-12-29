Pittsburgh Public Safety: 20,000-30,000 expected for New Year's Eve celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Preparations are underway for Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2024.

Pittsburgh Public Safety estimates that 20,000 to 30,000 people will be in attendance to celebrate in the city on Sunday.

Officials said to be aware that there are no parking signs throughout Downtown, including on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Liberty Avenue and Penn Avenue.

Police, fire and EMS crews, plus Homeland Security officials, will have boots on the ground to ensure public safety.

"First Night is a family-fun, friendly event. We are encouraging everyone to enjoy the event, be responsible please," said Takeena White, Pittsburgh Public Safety assistant director of operations and policy, on Friday.

Officials encourage people to be safe and use Uber, Lyft and other rideshare companies if need be.