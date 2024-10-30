11 more public bathrooms will be installed throughout Pittsburgh. Here's what to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh is going to be getting 11 more public bathrooms in the near future.

Some places the new bathrooms will be installed include Mellon Square, Allegheny Commons, the the South Side Color Park, among others, according to the Tribune-Review.

City Council unanimously agree to approve for the new public bathrooms and will allocate $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding to work with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to have the bathrooms cleaned and maintained.

Last year, three trailer-like public restrooms were brought into the city that have running water, heat, and air conditioning.

One of the bathrooms is still located near the Gateway 'T' station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street.

The bathrooms will have water, heat, and technology that can tell if people have been inside for a long time if they need help.

People will be able to unlock the bathrooms by using a QR code.

The bathrooms are expected to pop up over the course of the next couple of years.