200 protesters march through Pittsburgh in support of Palestinian and Lebanese people

Protesters march through Pittsburgh in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 200 protesters marched across Pittsburgh on Thursday in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

The march came days after Israel began what it is calling a limited ground operation in Lebanon. Protesters called it a ground invasion.

"Hands off Lebanon," protesters shouted.

They marched from outside the Carnegie Museum of Art to Forbes Avenue before stopping at an intersection next to Carnegie Mellon University's campus. Protesters then walked along Fifth Avenue to the Cathedral of Learning.

The protest lasted about two-and-a-half hours.

"I feel a lot of grief. I'm very upset because my loved ones are being killed all because the Israeli military is trying to get power and go for a land grab," said one woman who walked with the protesters

Next to CMU's campus, some protesters participated in a die-in, lying down along Forbes Avenue. Speakers called for a ceasefire and an arms embargo.

"We need to fight back and remain steadfast to counter the ground invasion," one speaker said.

Over 1,000 people have been killed in Lebanon in the past two weeks, nearly a quarter of them women and children, according to the health ministry.

Looking on at the protest was Kian, a Jewish student at CMU who declined to give his last name.

"I think it's interesting that this is happening on Rosh Hashanah," Kian said.

He respects the protesters' freedom of speech, but he said protesting on the Jewish High Holy Day rubbed him the wrong way.

"I do think it's intentional," Kian said. "I don't like seeing this on a day that's supposed to be special."

Addressing the timing of the protest, one of the speakers, who is Jewish, said they can't rest on Rosh Hashanah, a day featuring prayers and rest, because of what is happening in Gaza.

"I think a lot of those people will never and have never set foot in the Middle East. And I do think Israel tries its best to minimize civilian casualties," Kian said. "Every single thing that is being done to stop and destroy Hezbollah, I support wholeheartedly."

He explained his grandparents fled Iran in 1979 and it's painful to see money from that country go to Hezbollah.

The first protester KDKA-TV spoke with is also Jewish but had a different perspective.

"I know that the people behind me are the only ones who are concerned about safety for all people. And that's what will bring peace for everybody," she said.

Kian said while he disagrees with many what the protesters say, he agrees the war in Gaza should come to an end soon. It's something he prays about.