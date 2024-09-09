Pittsburgh can exempt longtime homeowners from tax increases under new legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh city officials are proposing to cap property taxes for some older residents.

The city on Monday announced the Longtime Owner Occupant Tax Exemption Program, or LOOP. The plan would be to establish a program that will enable people who've been living in the same house in Pittsburgh for most of their lives to be able to pay their taxes and stay there not only to enjoy the rest of their lives where they grew up but also enrich the neighborhood they live in.

"Homeowners will not be priced out of their neighborhoods where they have lived in for many years, or sometimes for generations," said Pittsburgh Press Secretary Olga George.

Developed in Harrisburg and signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro, the new law allows Pittsburgh to figure out a way to cap city property taxes on senior homeowners.

"It's about finding the appropriate balance between tax revenue and stability and making sure folks can stay in their home," said Pennsylvania Sen. Jay Costa.

"It stabilizes the network that they have in place already, their safety net, to be able to make sure that they're by people that they grew up with, family members that they have," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

According to state Rep. Dan Miller, there is a precedent for this type of plan.

"We're not creating something out of thin air. This is a system that's worked in other places as well," he said.

Helen Lamb and Laura Smith are just the kind of residents the plan is aimed at helping.

"We're both on fixed incomes. We want to stay in our homes and we want to be able to associate with our neighbors," said Lawrenceville resident Helen Lamb.

Smith agrees, saying, "It will help tremendously. Tremendously. This is the grassroots of families."

This is just the beginning of LOOP as city officials say there's a long way to go. There will be a public hearing and a city council hearing to figure out just what plan will be adopted.