Sources: Pittsburgh, police union reach tentative contract agreement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city and Pittsburgh police union have reached a tentative contract agreement, according to sources.

The tentative agreement would give officers a significant pay increase but would also give the city more disciplinary powers.

Neither the city nor union would comment but the rank and file will vote on the package next week.

The city had initially offered pay increases but negotiations floundered on increased disciplinary measures, making it easier for the city to fire officers for violations such as spousal abuse or official misconduct. Last month, talks were referred to a neutral arbitrator, but sources says the parties forged a new agreement over the past week.

Concerns have risen in recent months over the number of police retirements and the exodus of city officers to suburbs departments. The union has maintained that better pay is essential to retaining officers and attracting new recruits.

The Gainey administration says it's putting on a new class in the spring and it has eliminated a 60 college credit requirement in order to attract more recruits in hope of keeping pace with the exodus.