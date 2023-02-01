Gainey administration 'confident' about new police class as union urges swift action

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With crime rising and its staffing numbers dropping, the Pittsburgh police union told City Council and the Gainey administration that the bureau is in a crisis.

The union says with gun violence surging and officers leaving, the bureau is least able to protect and serve. It's urging swift action to turn things around.

The Pittsburgh Police Bureau is in a crisis, according to the police union. While violent crime surges, they say it's suffering from an exodus of officers, low pay and low morale and a fear things are only getting worse.

"The current staffing levels of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police -- the best way to describe it is abysmal," FOP president Robert Swartzwelder said.

In its first year, the Gainey administration didn't hire or train a new officer. The union urged swift action to turn things around.

While the administration has budgeted for a police bureau of 900, the number is now down to 818. Last year, it lost 35 officers to retirement and 39 resigned, with most going to suburban departments for less work and more pay -- a net loss of 74 officers. So far, this year it has already lost another 17 officers and without accelerating hiring, staffing could fall to as low as 669 in 2025.

The Gainey administration says it's putting on a new class in the spring and has eliminated a 60 college credit requirement in order to attract more recruits in hope of keeping pace with the exodus.

"We're confident and optimistic about the class that is starting now and committed to once this class is into the academy and the training process has started, beginning the process again of recruiting the next class on top of that," Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said.

The city says it will also be hiring a new round of social workers to deal with those who are mentally ill and experiencing homelessness. But the union said those efforts are not enough, citing low pay and stress, especially among the young officers.

"They want out. They want to be gone. They don't feel respected, they're not getting paid, they can make thousands and thousands of dollars more everywhere else," FOP vice president Joseph Nicholas said.

Contract talks between the union and the city have broken down and are now in arbitration. Council members called for a quick resolution and urged the administration to pick up hiring and retain its present officers.