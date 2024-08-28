Pittsburgh Police Union president pens letter saying staffing shifts have left them in "shambles"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The president of the Pittsburgh Police Union said that changes in staffing and a focus on downtown has left the department in "shambles."

That's according to a letter from the head of the union obtained by our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

President of the Pittsburgh Fraternal Order of Police, Bob Swartzwelder, accused Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto of misleading the public about how many officers are actually working, calling the levels "dangerously low" and that he wanted to share his concerns in writing because "it seemed [prior] discussions were falling of deaf ears."

Last week, Chief Scirotto said in an unrelated news conference that the department has 763 officers including himself and other leadership - saying he believes they have "the appropriate number of officers to keep this city safe."

However, Swartzwelder said without leaders and those on leave, the number is closer to about 670 able bodies.

He said so far this year about 25 officers have resigned and around 40 have retired.

There are also 30 going through training right now with Scirotto saying the bureau has a new academy class starting in the next two months. The hope is to have about 50 officers below the budgeted 850 by year's end with another class set to start in early 2025.

Swartzwelder said that none of those officers will be on the streets until late next year.

The union president also said that SWAT and traffic patrols are being "decimated" for the specialized patrols downtown and that the department needs to be clear on what they're proposing for the heart of the city.

