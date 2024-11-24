Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting and SWAT situation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are now searching for a suspect believed to be involved in an early morning shooting along the Knoxville and Mt. Oliver border. 

According to police, around 3:30 a.m., they were called to Bausman Street and Brownsville Road after receiving a ShotSpotter notification totaling 18 rounds. 

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the road who had been grazed by a bullet in the knee. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police then believed that the suspect was inside of a nearby home on Amanda Street. SWAT was called to search the residence but was unsuccessful and cleared the scene around 7 a.m. 

Pittsburgh Police's Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene and recovered shell casings. 

No arrests have been made and police are investigating. 

