Pittsburgh police investigating shooting incident in Allegheny Center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the back.
Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, emergency officials responded to a ShotSpotter notification at North Commons and Federal Street.
Officers found a man in the grass with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Police detained a suspect, and one firearm was recovered from the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.