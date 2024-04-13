Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police investigating shooting incident in Allegheny Center

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the back.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, emergency officials responded to a ShotSpotter notification at North Commons and Federal Street.

Officers found a man in the grass with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police detained a suspect, and one firearm was recovered from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 3:55 PM EDT

