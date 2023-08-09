Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 76-year-old Geraldine Kelly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman.

Police say 76-year-old Geraldine Kelly was last seen last seen at UPMC Shadyside Hospital on Tuesday while visiting a family member.

She was last seen wearing an orange cardigan sweater with jeans and pink and white crocs and is described by police as 5'3", 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Pittsburgh Public Safety

Police say she doesn't have a phone with her and may be trying to get home to North Braddock.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.