Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 25-year-old Nathanael Condron
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old, Nathanael Condron.
Condron is described as 5'11", 200 pounds with black hair and a black beard.
He was last seen on April 8 at the Fox Chapel Plaza and he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and sneakers.
Condron is considered vulnerable due to medical conditions.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.