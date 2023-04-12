Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 25-year-old Nathanael Condron

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old, Nathanael Condron. 

Condron is described as 5'11", 200 pounds with black hair and a black beard. 

He was last seen on April 8 at the Fox Chapel Plaza and he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and sneakers. 

Condron is considered vulnerable due to medical conditions. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 12:08 PM

