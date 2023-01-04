Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, Liyah Besswick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Liyah Besswick was last seen this morning in the Squirrel Hill area around 1:30 a.m.

liyah-besswick-missing.jpg
Picture of 13-year-old Liyah Besswick, provided by Pittsburgh Police.  Pittsburgh Public Safety

She was wearing dark-colored clothing, possibly a beanie with a skull on it, and black Ugg slippers. She is described as 5'0", 130 pounds, with bright red hair and hazel eyes. 

Besswick is known to frequent Frick and Schenley parks. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911. 

First published on January 4, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

