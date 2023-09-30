Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police respond to emergency on Ninth Street Bridge

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man jumped from the Ninth Street Bridge Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police, fire, and EMS were called to the Ninth Street Bridge for reports from witnesses who saw a man run from the Downtown side of the bridge, climb onto the railing, and jump into the Allegheny River.

Police say a bystander then jumped into the water in an attempt to save him. River Rescue crews were able to get the bystander safely from the water.

A short time later, divers found the body of a male.

He was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.  

First published on September 30, 2023 / 4:33 PM

