Pittsburgh police officer recovering after car accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A police officer is recovering at home after a car accident sent them to the hospital overnight.

Pittsburgh police say the officer was struck by a car trying to turn left in the area of Grant Street and Seventh Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh just after 2 a.m.

The officer hurt their head against the window of the patrol car and was released from a local hospital after being evaluated.

None of the passengers in the other car were injured.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 7:34 PM EDT

