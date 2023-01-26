Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh police officer is facing DUI charges after he was arrested in Westmoreland County.

Police pulled Aaron Spangler over on Saturday night after a 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township and an officer watched Spangler make a left turn against a steady red light.

The criminal complaint said the officer could smell alcohol on Spangler's breath and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

Spangler told police he had two IPAs in Monroeville and didn't complete the field sobriety tests as instructed.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said Spangler was already off on a paid leave of absence when he was arrested but couldn't comment further on personnel matters.

Spangler was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.