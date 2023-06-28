City council approves 10-year, $39 million contract for Pittsburgh police equipment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- City council approved a 10-year, $39 million contract for new equipment for Pittsburgh police.
The money will be used to buy body cameras, in-vehicle cameras and tasers.
Council said it will be enough money to get new gear for up to 900 offices and cover around 165 cruisers.
The contract is less than the $45 million deal that was approved in a preliminary vote last week.
