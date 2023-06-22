City council considering $45 million contract for new Pittsburgh police cameras, tasers

Pittsburgh City Council considering $45 million, 10-year contract for new body and vehicle cameras f

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police could be getting upgraded body and vehicle cameras as part of a $45 million, 10-year contract proposal.

The contract under consideration by city council would also include new tasers and other equipment and software.

Right now, the bureau is using two separate vendors for body and vehicle cameras and they're considering using just one.

City council approved the proposal in a preliminary vote this week and will take a final vote as early as next week.