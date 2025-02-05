43-year-old man reported missing by Pittsburgh Police found dead in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who had been reported missing by Pittsburgh Police has been found dead with his remains recovered in the city's South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police previously had been searching for 43-year-old Michael Graham and said he had last been seen in October in the area of Eccles Street and was known to frequent the South Side and the Munhall area.

Over the weekend, human remains were found along Burham Street and those remains have now been identified as those belonging to Graham.

Police confirmed to KDKA that it was the same person they had been searching for.

Police say the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.