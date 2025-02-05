Watch CBS News
Local News

43-year-old man reported missing by Pittsburgh Police found dead in South Side Slopes

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who had been reported missing by Pittsburgh Police has been found dead with his remains recovered in the city's South Side Slopes neighborhood. 

Pittsburgh Police previously had been searching for 43-year-old Michael Graham and said he had last been seen in October in the area of Eccles Street and was known to frequent the South Side and the Munhall area.

kdka-pittsburgh-police-michael-graham-missing-man-south-side-slopes.jpg
A man who was reported missing and last seen in October has been found dead in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Over the weekend, human remains were found along Burham Street and those remains have now been identified as those belonging to Graham.

Police confirmed to KDKA that it was the same person they had been searching for.

Police say the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.