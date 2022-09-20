Pittsburgh police looking for missing 28-year-old Cassandra Diegelman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman last seen downtown.

Police said Cassandra Diegelman hasn't been seen since Monday around 8 p.m.

Cassandra Diegelman, 28, is 5'6", 110lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen Downtown on 9/19 around 8 p.m. If you have any information, please call (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/K6xmudGbuZ — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 20, 2022

She's described as 5-foot-6 weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a pink and white tie-dye shit, black shorts and pink sandals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.