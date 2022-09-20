Pittsburgh police looking for missing 28-year-old Cassandra Diegelman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman last seen downtown.
Police said Cassandra Diegelman hasn't been seen since Monday around 8 p.m.
She's described as 5-foot-6 weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a pink and white tie-dye shit, black shorts and pink sandals, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
