Pittsburgh police looking for missing 28-year-old Cassandra Diegelman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman last seen downtown. 

Police said Cassandra Diegelman hasn't been seen since Monday around 8 p.m. 

She's described as 5-foot-6 weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a pink and white tie-dye shit, black shorts and pink sandals, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

